Tony Bennett’s Classic Songs at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Tony Bennett’s Classic Songs will be at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Thursday, October 11th. Crooner John Wilt will perform a one-man show that is completely dedicated to classic Bennett songs like “I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” “The Best is Yet to Come,” “The Good Life,” “Steppin’ Out With My Baby,” and “Rags to Riches.” Proceeds will go directly to Maui Academy of Performing Arts (MAPA). There will also be film clips of Bennett’s historic career. $25. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/MACC