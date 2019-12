Tommy Emmanuel will perform at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Thursday, January 2nd. Taking place in the Castle Theater, Emmanuel is an Australian musician known for his skills as an accomplished finger-style guitarist. He’ll be joined on stage by Frank Vignola and Vinnie Raniolo. $25-$55+. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

