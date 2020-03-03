Toby Walker at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Toby Walker will perform at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Friday, March 6th. Walker is an internationally acclaimed artist known for his award-winning ballads. Combine that with the fact that he’s a roots music finger-style guitar virtuoso, and it means you can’t miss this show. Enjoy Walker’s version of the blues, ragtime, country, bluegrass, old-time jazz, and rock. $38-$48+. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

photo credit Larry Sribnick

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events

Share this:

Comments

comments