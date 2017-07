There’s a Thunder Moon Silent Rave at Down The Hatch in Lahaina on Saturday, July 8. It’s just like a regular rave except everyone listens to the music through headphones. Bask under the Thunder Moon with electronic grooves by DJ Love. Think of it as a chance to bring back your JNCO jeans, glow sticks and cool rave gear. Headphones will be provided. 21+. $5. 10pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Photo: Flickr/Lucky Lynda