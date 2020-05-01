This Saturday See Amy Hānaialiʻi Gilliom & Eric Gilliom Live at Maui Ocean Center

Everstream Live presents May Day from Maui with Amy Hānaialiʻi Gilliom & Eric Gilliom, in association with the Maui Ocean Center.



On Saturday, May 2, 3pm – 4:30pm, Everstream Live is featuring via livestream the brother and sister Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award winners performing May Day meles live from the Valley Isle. Amy is a six-time Grammy nominee.



Mix up your favorite tropical beverage, get comfortable, and enjoy beautiful Hawaiian music while overlooking the blue hues of the Pacific and Haleakalā in the distance.



This event is a benefit for the Maui Food Bank and the second stop in Evertstream Live’s “Maui Musicians Live” series – in support of the many wonderful musicians on Maui affected by Covid-19.



This is a private performance streamed live to virtual audiences. In-person attendance is not allowed. The event adheres with social distancing and gathering rules and is in compliance with the health guidelines from the State of Hawai’i and the County of Maui.



View on websites:

https://amyhawaii.com

https://ericgilliom.com

https://mauioceancenter.com

https://everstreamlive.com

