The Village People at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

The Village People will perform at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Saturday, October 13th. Known as one of the most iconic party bands of all time, attend to hear hits like “YMCA,” “Macho Man,” “Go West,” “In the Navy,” and more. The Village People will be joined by Taste of Honey and Janice-Marie Johnson. This is sure to be a on-of-a-kind Maui concert, so make sure to get your tickets early! $45-$85; $125/includes meet-and-greet and photo with the Village People. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/MACC