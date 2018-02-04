The Very Best of Dave Mason Tour at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

The Very Best of Dave Mason Tour will be at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Saturday, Feb. 10. Dave Mason was first known as a band member for Traffic. Now you can see this Rock and Roll Hall of Famer on Maui. Joining him on stage will be Johnne Sambataro, Alvino Bennett, Tony Patler and Maui favorite Gretchen Rhodes. $45-75; VIP experience add-on $125 (includes meet-and-greet during sound check with an opportunity to take personal photos with Dave, a tour VIP laminate, a tour merchandise item, and either an autographed 8×10 photo or a tour book.) VIP check-in 5pm. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo: Jeff Albright