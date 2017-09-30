The Valley Album Release with Drew Martin

There’ll be two The Valley Album Release parties on Friday, Oct. 6. Wailuku musician Drew Martin has been living in Seattle for four years, but now returns home to Maui to share his music and spread aloha. The Valley is Martin’s first full length LP and features songs about areas like the West Maui Mountains and Iao Valley. For both shows, he’ll be accompanied by Isaac Castillo. Free. 3pm. Request Music, (10 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-244-9315; Facebook.com/RequestsHawaii; 6:30pm. Wailuku Coffee Company, (26 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-495-0259; Wailukucoffeeco.com

Photo album artwork by David Sandell. Image courtesy Drew Martin