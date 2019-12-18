The Timeless Music of The Kingston Trio at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

The Timeless Music of The Kingston Trio concert will be at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Friday, December 20th. The Kingston Trio is composed of the combined musical talents of Mike Marvin, Tim Gorelangton, and Don Marovich. Known as the “Kings of Folk Music,” hear timeless classics like “Where Have All the Flowers Gone?,” “Scotch and Soda,” and “Greenback Dollar.” $30, $45, $65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

