The Syndicate will perform at Charley’s Restaurant & Saloon in Pa‘ia on Saturday, April 27th. Head to the North Shore for a night of cover hits by ’90s bands like Incubus, Audioslave, Rage Against the Machine, Foo Fighters, The Black Keys, Nirvana, Pearl Jam, and more. DJ Del Sol will be there for musical support, and attendees are asked to be dressed to kill and ready to rock! 21+. 10pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; charleysmaui.com

photo credit Shooting Stars Maui

