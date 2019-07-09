The Syndicate at Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon in Paia

The Syndicate will perform a show at Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon in Paia on Friday, July 12th. They’re known as Maui’s newest and hottest alternative, hard rock band, so get ready to get a high energy night or rockin’ out. Hear tunes by Incubus, Audioslave, Nirvana, Black keys, STP, 311, Pearl Jam, NIN, Dropkick Murphy’s, and more. 21+. $10 cover. 10pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; charleysmaui.com
photo credit Kailani Carlson
