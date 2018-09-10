The Story of the Ukulele Concerts at Maui Libraries

Attend a Story of the Ukulele Concert at a Maui Library on Saturday, September 15th and Tuesday, September 18th. Husband-wife duo Richard and Mele Fong are known as the Hawaiian Serenaders. They’re presenting two events; both begin with a talk about the history of the ‘ukulele, and will commence with a live concert. Free. 9/15: 11:00am. Lahaina Public Library, (680 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-662-3950; 9/18: 6:30pm. Kihei Public Library, (35 Waimahaihai St., Kihei); 808-875-6833; LibrariesHawaii.org
photo credit Sean Michael Hower
