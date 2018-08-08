The Ono Grimes Band live at Mulligan’s on the Blue

Hosted by Hi Tide Nation this Friday, August 10th, The Ono Grimes Band will serve a musical cuisine of sultry and jazz infused blues, latin, rock, r&b, with a dash of swing live at Mulligan’s on the Blue. Steve Grimes, Dave Fraser, Tim Hackbarth, Jim Cullen, and Kerry Sofaly make up the versatile “Ono Grimes Band” their musical stew of styles ranging from hot and spicy New Orleans funk to cool and tasty samba along with great cuisine is sure to make an evening in Wailea a must. $5 cover. 7-10pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); Mulligansontheblue.com; Hitidenation.com.

photo courtesy Hitidenation