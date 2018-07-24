The Mayjah Rayjah Music Festival at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

The 2018 Mayjah Rayjah Music Festival will be at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Saturday, July 28th. This year’s must-experience event will feature a solid night of entertainment. See local and visiting artists like New Zealand’s Katchafire, MAGIC!, Josh Heinrichs, and more surprise guests. Advance: $49/GA, $129/VIP; Day of show: $55/GA, $145/VIP. Gates open at 5pm. Show starts at 5:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org
photo courtesy of Facebook/The Mayjah Rayjah
