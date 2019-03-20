Check out the The Last Party Wave show at Charley’s Restaurant & Saloon on Saturday, March 23rd. Presented by Inna Dream, say farewell to Party Wave before he heads back to California. It will be a night of heavy bass music, and he’ll be joined by JonMon and Malaika. There’ll also be a B2B throwdown, and lights and lasers by Audacious. 21+. $20. 9:30pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Party Wave

