The Lamonts Return to the The Dirty Monkey on Saturday, May 18th! After a seven-month hiatus due to a near-death dirt bike accident that the drummer (Scott Frank) experienced, Maui’s favorite band is back. The show is a hell-raising fundraiser for Frank’s medical bills, and all proceeds from the door and Lamonts merchandise will go directly to him. There’ll also be free Lamonts decals at the door for everyone. 21+. $10. 9pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; thedirtymonkey.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/The Lamonts

