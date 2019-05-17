The guys of the Lamonts and Fuzz Box Studios never hold back when it comes to putting on a party. This time, it’s a fundraiser to help with the exorbitant medical bills associated with patching up their drummer Scotty Frank. The Lamonts have been out of the performance circuit for a few months now while Scotty’s been recovering, and now that he’s in good enough shape to hold a drumstick they’re ready to rock the stage once again.

Fitting the situation, the comeback is themed “doctors and nurses,” with enough sexy nurses to help with any ailments that may plague anyone in the audience. Assisting the band in providing entertainment for the night are the Fuzz Kittens, a team of ladies devoted to ambience, dancing, and making sure that everything in the doctor’s office (read: the bar) runs as smoothly as possible. Attendees are encouraged to participate in the theme, and anyone wishing to get in costume as a doctor or nurse is highly welcome. This won’t be a night you wanna miss – for your health, of course.

But first, a little more background on the fundraiser: Back in December the Lamonts’ drummer, Scotty, was involved in a motorcycle accident that, without going into the gory details, left him wondering if he would be able to play again. The doctor recommended at least a year and a half of recovery time for him, but thanks to determination and dedication, Scotty’s been able to accelerate his recovery and is now ready to play again after only five months. Getting back into fighting shape so rapidly is not easy, and he’s been doing hours upon hours of physical therapy and exercise in preparation of the band’s return to stage, in front of fans once again. Now, to help with the cost of putting him back together, the band is putting on this show as a fundraiser for his medical bills.

The Lamonts, for those of you who haven’t yet been fortunate enough to see one of their shows, are Maui’s own rock-meets-rap-meets-dance-your-face-off party music band. I’ve been lucky enough to see a couple of their shows and it’s always a memorable night. Consisting of Casey Piquet (lead vocals), Trevor Arnholt (vocals, horns), Aydin Say (bass, guitar, keyboards), Jay Langworthy as DJ Boomshot, and Scotty Frank on drums, the Lamonts have a full cast of characters that always rock the house.

Their music is an upbeat mix of pounding electric guitar and drums with dance music influences, groovy horn sections, and in-your-face vocals and rap verses delivered by Casey. It’s a cool mix of different styles melded into a unique sound. At first it sounds like ska music, but once the electronica drops and the rap verses flow over, it’s a world of its own. Heavy guitar, bass, and keyboards keep the dance floor shaking throughout the night. With this unique Maui-born sound, the Lamonts are unlike any other band, and it’s easy to see why they have such a devoted local fan base.

The guys are held together by Fuzz Box Studios, ran by Trevor, which takes care of the decor and ambience for the band’s shows. Aside from playing great live music, the Lamonts go all out to bring an atmosphere for show-goers to escape into another world. Athena Medina, head honcho of decorations at Fuzz Box, puts together the art and lighting to match the show and music. These are not just live performances – they are heavy duty productions.

This summer, the band will be releasing an album and going on tour, so in addition to being the first Lamonts show in a while, fans can prepare for the debut of new music. Given Scotty’s accident, the group has been sitting tight on this new stuff for months. Now that the boys are back in fighting shape, get ready for a real good time watching them do what they do best.

To learn more about the Lamonts and listen to their music, check out Lamontsmusic.com.

The Lamonts

The Dirty Monkey

844 Front St., Lahaina

Saturday, May 18. $10 cover

Doors: 9pm. Show: 10:30pm

LamontsMusic.com

–

Photos courtesy The Lamonts