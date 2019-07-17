The Lambsbread at Island Fresh in Pa‘ia

The Lambsbread will perform at Island Fresh in Pa‘ia on Saturday, July 20th. Kicking off their summer tour, check out the Lambsbread with their conscious reggae vibes on Maui’s North Shore. The event will also feature DJ Bass Nymph, live painting, and fresh island eats from the cafe. Family friendly and presented by Q103. Tickets are on Eventbrite. $15. 7pm. Island Fresh Cafe, (381 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia).

photo courtesy of Facebook/The Lambsbread

