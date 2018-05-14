The Grouch’s Birthday & Farewell Maui Parties at Casanova Makawao

The Grouch’s Birthday & Farewell Maui Parties are happening at Casanova Makawao on Friday, May 18 and Saturday, May 19. The two-night celebration will feature good vibes, friends and plenty of guest performers. This is sure to be two nights of pure hip hop magic. Friday: The Grouch, Reverie, DJ Fresh and the Universe; Saturday: The Grouch, Eligh, DJ Fresh and Jordan T. Go on Eventbrite for tickets. 21+. $25 per show. 10pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-0220; Therealgrouch.com

photo courtesy of Casanova Maui