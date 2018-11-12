The Grouch & Eligh at The Dirty Monkey in Lahaina

The Grouch and Eligh hit Lahaina Town at The Dirty Monkey on Thursday, November 15th. Here’s an awesome opportunity to hear some pure hip-hop on the West Side (re-scheduled from previous Hurricane Lane cancellation). The Grouch and Eligh are known as pioneers with their fresh beats, and raw and uncut lyrics. Poets with Power, Unsung Mighty Few, and King Rippa will warm up the stage. Tickets on Eventbrite. 21+. $20+. 9:00pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/The Grouch