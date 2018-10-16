The Egg at Casanova Makawao

The Egg will perform at Casanova Makawao on Friday, October 19th. The Egg is not only an iconic UK band, but they’re also “rocktronic!” This is their Hawai‘i debut, and they’re on tour in support of their fifth album, “Galactic Love Machine.” Look forward to alacrity, ethereal motifs, and seductively funky grooves. Chad the Curator will open the show. Tickets are on Eventbrite. $20. 9:00pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

photo courtesy of Jamie Moreland