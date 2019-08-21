The Dirty Monkey’s Sunset Yacht Rock Party at Lahaina Harbor 

The Dirty Monkey’s Sunset Yacht Rock Party departs from Lahaina Harbor on Saturday, August 24th. Enjoy a Maui sunset cruise like no other with DJ Louie Mole of NYC. Guests can expect an innovative West Maui cruise with the beats, cocktails, catered pupus, and only the best vibes included. Dress in theme of “Yacht Rock Party” with OG East Coast preppy vibes, and styles inspired by “Magnum P.I.” and “Charlie’s Angels.” Go to Eventbrite to buy early bird tickets. Space is limited. $75+. Check-in is at 4:30pm. Boat departs at 5pm. Lahaina Harbor, (675 Wharf St., Slip 4, Lahaina); 808-419-6268; thedirtymonkey.com

photo courtesy of The Dirty Monkey

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events