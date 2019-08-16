The Dirty Monkey is Bringing NYC Flavor to a Maui Sunset Cruise

After being voted the Best Place to Dance in Maui in our 2019 Best of Maui edition, Captain Dirty Monkey is venturing into the sea. Known for a rotating selection of live music, karaoke, DJs, comedy, and sports events throughout the year, The Dirty Monkey is now hosting their very first sunset cruise on Saturday, August 24. All are invited to depart from Lahaina Harbor for a sail that will be musically orchestrated by veteran DJ Louie Mole from NYC.

DJ Louie Mole is no stranger to the Valley Isle. In fact, he’s been visiting Maui, and laying down those good-good East Coast vibes at Maui venues for over 17 years. He’s also been the host to one of Maui’s most prolific local-born entertainers, DJ Blast (who recently moved to New York last year). DJ Blast is now his “right hand man,” Louie told me.

Louie’s also good friends with a grip of local Maui DJs and promoters like Del Sol and Matthew Robb. With ties to the island, and friends from mauka to makai, DJ Louie Mole is all set, excited, and ready for his next visit to Maui. I had an opportunity to talk story with him about his upcoming Valley Isle trip, and he is super stoked to be returning to his home in the Pacific. I asked Louie what he was most excited about for this trip to Maui.

“This is my 17th year visiting Maui. I love Maui not only because of its beauty – Haleakala, red, and black sand beaches, and whales,” he said. “More importantly, I love the way the people of Hawai‘i have always embraced me and my music. I usually stay Upcountry in Ha‘iku. In the past, I DJ’ed at Hapa’s, Tsunami, Tiki’s, Casanova, and Dirty Monkey to name a few. My all-time favorite place to DJ is at The Dirty Monkey. At The Monkey, they embrace open format music. They especially love all different types of house music. It’s refreshing to be able to bring my version of great house music to Maui.”

DJ Louie Mole is originally from the heart of the Bronx and started DJ’ing when hip-hop was forming in the early ‘80s. He told me that at the time, DJs like Kool Herc and Africa Bambaatta would be playing at local parks, and the power came from a single light pole. Graffiti artists would be making art, and B-boys would be break dancing.

“I was there during its infancy,” Louie said. “It was an exciting time in NYC. During the ‘80s, all types of music exploded onto the scene. House music, reggae, ‘80s pop (think Prince, Michael Jackson, and Madonna), freestyle music, and even salsa came into its own. All this music grounded me as a DJ. I am proud to say that I am well versed in all areas of music because of that magical time.”

The Dirty Monkey’s Yacht Rock Party is an opportunity for Maui folks to enjoy a Maui sunset cruise with East Coast vibes and some serious style. The “Yacht Rock Party” theme includes all things revolving around a captain’s hat, khaki shorts, docksiders, and pseudo-preppy East Coast vibes. Being that this Yacht Rock Party is on Maui, suitable attire obviously includes board shorts and bikinis, but also invites those “Magnum P.I.” and “Charlie’s Angels” styles from the early ‘80s.

I asked Louie what the Maui community can look forward to for his set on the Yacht Rock Party. He said, “Maui can expect to have the best end of summer sunset cruise ever! I am the approachable DJ that will play most requested songs, I will make any birthday or celebration party feel special, and I will always use the mic and shout out your babes.”

Last, I asked Louie if he had any advice for new DJs looking to break out onto their scene. “For new DJs,” Louie said, “I would advise them not to stay in one genre. Be diverse and learn all the different types of music. In this way, you grow and you’ll be able to do any type of event: hip-hop, house, reggae, corporate, etc.”

The Dirty Monkey’s Yacht Rock Party embarks from Lahaina Harbor on Saturday, August 24. Onboard the Quicksilver, guests can expect the ultimate Maui sunset cruise experience with catered pupus, refreshments, and music by DJ Louie Mole included. Find tickets on Eventbrite.

Fun Facts About DJ Louie Mole:

DJ Louie Mole has been visiting Maui for over 17 years!

He’s a veteran NYC DJ that’s played all over the U.S., Europe, and Japan

He also owns a production company in NYC. See here: Louiemoleproductions.com

His favorite DJs are Louie Vega, Erick Morillo, Kid Capri, and Jazzy Jeff

He only wears Pro LED sneakers (cuz, he’s old school)

–

Images courtesy DJ Louis Mole