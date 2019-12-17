The Delima Ohana at Baldwin Home Museum in Lahaina

The Delima Ohana will perform at Baldwin Home Museum in Lahaina on Thursday, December 19th. As part of the Hawaiian Music Series, all are invited to enjoy beautiful music, the sunset, and Hawaiian culture in Lahaina. Feel free to bring a blanket, mats, or low-backed beach chairs because seating is limited. Free. 6pm. Baldwin Home Museum, (120 Dickenson St., Lahaina); 808-661-3262; lahainarestoration.org

