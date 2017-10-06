Clean Water Project will be on Maui on Thursday, Oct. 12 and Friday, Oct. 13. In collaboration with the Culture Crew, the shows are in support of the Be Love and Influence Foundation. See special guest reggae sensation Big Pati alongside Kelly Wiglesworth and her son Rio. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.com. $15-20. Oct. 12: 7pm. Watercress Sb, (270 Waiehu Beach Rd., Wailuku); 808-243-9351. Oct. 13: 9pm. Ka`anapali Grille and Tap Room, (100 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka`anapali); 808-667-7733
Photo courtesy Facebook/ WE ARE Culture CREW
