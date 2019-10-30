The Byrne Brothers at Seabury Hall

The Byrne Brothers will perform at Seabury Hall on Saturday, November 2nd. Hailing from Donegal, these Irish lads are taking America by storm! See Luca (15-years-old) on accordion, Finn (13) on banjo, Dempsey (10) on the bodhran, and their dad Tommy on guitar, fiddle, uilleann pipes, and bagpipes. They’re County Champions for their music, Ulster Champion Irish Dancers, and have a natural sense of humor that will instantly warm-up the crowd. Here’s a cool opportunity to celebrate Irish culture on Maui this weekend! 7pm. ‘A‘ali‘ikunoua Creative Arts Center at Seabury Hall, (480 Olinda Rd., Makawao); thebyrnebrothers.com

photo courtesy of Mike O’Dwyer

