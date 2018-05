The Butlers will play at Mulligans on the Blue in Wailea on Saturday, June 2nd. The Butlers are one of the most popular vintage 70s rock bands in San Francisco. They’ll be hitting the stage in Wailea for an awesome night of rock cover tunes, from Queen to Aerosmith, Thin Lizzy and more. Free. 7pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

photo courtesy of Craig Behrhorst