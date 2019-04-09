The one-and-only Beach Boys will perform at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Friday, April 12th. Here’s your chance to sit under the stars and enjoy their classically iconic tunes. They’ve sold over 100-million records worldwide, and will be on Maui to rock the crowd and celebrate over a half century of music making. Look forward to hearing songs like “Surfin’ USA,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “California Girls,” and more. $50-$134. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of MACC

