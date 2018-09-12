TECH N9NE at Mulligans on the Blue

TECH N9NE will perform at Mulligans on the Blue on Tuesday, September 18th. Regarded as one of the most successful independent hip-hop artist in the world, Tech N9ne’s influence spans over twenty years. Dominating the world of hip-hop, his music has been featured in movies, television shows, and video games. He’ll be joined on stage by Krizz Kaliko. Tickets available on Eventbrite.com. 7:00pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

photo courtesy of Hi Tide Nation