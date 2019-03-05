Tavana will perform at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Saturday, March 9th. As part of the Solo Sessions series, all are invited to hear the majestic skills of this one-man-band known as Tavana. From Honolulu, Tavana will set the mood right with his groovy fusion of electric drums, guitar, banjo, lap steel guitar, ukulele, and incredible voice. The evening will surely be impressive with his distinct island-inspired rock and blues. $30. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of MACC

