The Taimane Quartet will perform at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Saturday, March 30th. Fresh out of the SXSW Musical Festival, Taimane brings what’s sure to be a show-stopping musical experience to the MACC. Taimane’s unique style is a fusion of dance, ‘ukulele, passion, and femininity. Attend the show and check out this globally recognized musical beacon for yourself! $26-$36. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of MACC

