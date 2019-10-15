Check out the Swing & Soul Dance Party at Gig’s Place in Kihei on Friday, October 18th. Hear Maui’s “Swing Queen” Louise Lambert perform alongside Ron Metoyer and members of the Island Soul Band like Josh Greenbaum, and Barney Cortinez. The crowd will certainly be treated to an energetic fusion of old school soul, Motown, and funky blues music. Snacks, desserts, and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase. BYOB. Go online for tickets. $20. 7pm. Gig’s Place, (330 Ohukai Rd., Kihei); 808-205-3971; louiselambert.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Louise Lambert

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events