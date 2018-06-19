The Summer Break Revolution show will be at Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon in Pa‘ia on Saturday, June 23rd. Head to Pa‘ia Town for a red, gold and green night of roots reggae and island music. Hosted by Spence Jah, the night will feature Bengali, Rootz N Creation, Teomon, Koko, Kaika T., Judahmonn and DJ Antswax. This event is presented by Q103 and Judah Sound System. 21+. $10. Doors 9pm/Show 10pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com
photo courtesy of Facebook/Rootz N Creation
Comments