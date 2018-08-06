Check out Strictly Monkey Business with The Lamonts at The Dirty Monkey in Lahaina on Friday, August 10th. The Lamonts are back on Maui, and hitting up the West Side for a lively night of hip-hop, rock, punk, funk, and more. These guys sure know how to put on a good show, so make sure to get there and get down to DJ sets by Maui favorite DJ Boomshot and CPNess. 21+. 9:00pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/The Lamonts