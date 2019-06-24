Maui Time

Streetlight Cadence at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Streetlight Cadence returns to the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Friday, June 28th. The super popular four-man folk-pop band is comprised of Jonathon Franklin (violin), Jesse Shiroma (accordion), Brian Webb (cello), and Ben Chai (drums and guitar). These guys are anything but typical! Attend to experience whimsical music and infectiously entertaining storytelling. $25, $35, $45+. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of MACC

