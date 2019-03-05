Hear the Steven Von Linne Express Band live at Stopwatch & The Dirty Monkey on Friday, March 8th and Saturday, March 9th. Both evenings will feature high energy performances, and a chance to dance to rock-and-roll and the blues. After selling out shows across the world, the Steven Von Linne Express Band is now based out of Maui. Attend with your friends and find out who might be their special guest of the night! 3/8: $6. 8pm. Stopwatch Sportsbar, (1127 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-1380; 3/9: Free. 6pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; thedirtymonkey.com/hawaii

photo courtesy of Facebook/Steven Von Linne

