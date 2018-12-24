Steven Tyler at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Steven Tyler will perform at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Thursday, December 27th. Although many recognize him as the front man for Aerosmith, the amount of musical accolades under Tyler’s belt are numerous! He’s a Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, he’s sold more than 150-million records, and he’s an award-winning singer, songwriter, author, and philanthropist. He’ll be accompanied by his touring band, The Loving Mary Band. $65/GA; $79-$179 Gold Circle/SEATED. A limited number of special VIP meet and greet packages are also available. Gates open at 5:30pm. Show starts at 7:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of MACC