Steve Earle at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Steve Earle will be at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Saturday, December 29th. Earle is regarded as a “cornerstone artist of Americana music,” famous for country classics like “When You Fall in Love,” “Guitar Town,” “Goodbye’s All We’ve Got Left,” “A Far Cry From You,” and “Nowhere Road.” The evening will showcase a fusion of Earles’ crafted folk, blues, rock, country, rockabilly, and bluegrass. $30 – $65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org
photo credit Chad Batka
