postponed; new date TBA: Starr Kalahiki at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Starr Kalahiki will perform at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Saturday, March 21st. Born and raised on O‘ahu, Kalahiki is from a musical family. She’s a two-time Na Hoku Hanohano Award-winner and an activist who’s made a commitment to tell the story of Hawai‘i’s people through mele. There’ll also be pre-show dining provided by A.K.’s Cafe from 5:30-7:30pm. $30- $40+, and half-price kids under 12. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of MACC

