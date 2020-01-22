See “Stanley Jordan Plays Jimi” at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Friday, January 24th. Jordan is a world-renowned artist that uses two hands to play melody and chord simultaneously. It will certainly be a show like no other on the Valley Isle, and all are invited to enjoy this rare experience! The show will also feature bassist Gary Kelly and Kenwood Dennard, a percussion professor at Berklee School of Music. $35-$65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

