Spring Pops with pianist Hyperion Knight at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Attend Spring Pops with Pianist Hyperion Knight at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Sunday, Mar. 18. Here’s your chance to enjoy a collaboration with Maui Pops Orchestra, Maui Choral Arts Association and pianist Hyperion Knight. For the first part of the concert, Knight will perform George Gershwin’s Concerto in F. The second half of the concert will showcase orchestra and chorus works by Ernest Bloch, Randall Thompson and George Gershwin. $20, $35, $50, $60 half-price for students 18 and under in the $60/$50/$35 price sections only. 3pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo courtesy Facebook/Hyperion Knight