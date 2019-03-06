Attend Spring Pops with Debbie Gravitte and Sal Viviano at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Sunday, March 10th. This afternoon show is a dedication to “The Sweet Sounds of Big Band,” and celebrates music magic from the Big Band Era. Alongside Gravitte and Viviano will be the 50+ member Maui Pops Orchestra. Enjoy swing tunes by Cole Porter, Irving Berlin, George Gershwin, Paul Anka, Ray Charles, Glenn Miller, and more. $22. 3pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of MACC

