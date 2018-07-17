Sounds of Tibet and Universal Love & Compassion at Makawao Union Church

Sounds of Tibet and Universal Love & Compassion will be at Makawao Union Church on Saturday, July 21st. The concert is a dedication to Maui’s late Tibetan Venerable Lama Dhondup Gyaltsen. Renowned Tibetan flutist and composer Nawang Khechog has been hailed as the global ambassador of Tibetan music. He’ll bring forward a powerful message of universal love and compassion while being accompanied by Sal Godinez on the piano. $25. 7:00pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-9261; Makawaounionchurch.org
photo courtesy of Sara Tekula
Comments