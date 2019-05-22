Soulful Sunday: A Benefit for Jeremy Jarvis is going down at Wai Bar in Wailuku on Sunday, May 26th. Jarvis was recently diagnosed with cancer, and his friends are coming together to raise funds for his recovery. The night will be full of amazing music and entertainment, and includes special guests like DJs Boomshot, Joralien, and Sierra Carrere. Expect funk, soul, and Motown on point! There’ll also be merchandise, gifts and records for sale with proceeds donated to the benefit. 7pm-close. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; waibarmaui.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Mary Bailey

