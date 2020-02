Attend Soul Kitchen’s Mardi Gras Party at Mulligan’s on the Blue in Wailea on Tuesday, February 25th. Fat Tuesday will be full-on with Maui’s favorite zydeco band setting the vibe. Attend in Mardi Gras attire and masks, and celebrate music, food, and Maui’s incredible music community. $20-$25. 7pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Kihei); 808-283-6788; soulkitchenmaui.com

