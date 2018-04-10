Soul Kitchen Live Album Recording at Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon

Soul Kitchen’s Live Album Recording will happen at Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon on Saturday, April 14. Hear and dance to songs off of their latest album. Soul Kitchen is an awesome group known for their powerful musical alchemy that’s fused with the blues, rock, soul, Zydeco and Cajun music. It’s also lead vocalist Tempa’s birthday party! $10 in advance or $15 at-the-door. 9pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Soulkitchenmaui.com
Photo courtesy Facebook/Soul Kitchen Maui
