Soul Kitchen’s fifth birthday celebration will take place at Mulligan’s on the Blue on Friday, June 16. The band has a legendary sound that fuses genres like Cajun, Zydeco, soul, funk, blues, jazz and classic rock. In addition to a night of awesome live music, there’ll be special guest musicians joining them on stage, a birthday cake, food, drinks, laughs and more. Free. 7pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com
Photo courtesy of Facebook/Soul Kitchen
