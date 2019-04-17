Soul Kitchen’s Album Release Party is happening at Mulligans on the Blue in Wailea on Sunday, April 21st. The group’s Live at Charley’s CD release event will feature a lively show full of their classic zydeco sounds fused with soul, rock, blues, and powerful energy. $15 pre-sale tickets are available online; $20 at the door. 7pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; soulkitchenmaui.com

photo courtesy of Michael Elam

