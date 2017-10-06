Songs of Frank Sinatra and the Big Band Soundtrack at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Maui Time

Songs of Frank Sinatra and the Big Band Soundtrack will be at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Thursday, Oct. 12. This event is a one-man show featuring crooner Jon Wilt. He’ll perform some of Sinatra’s greatest hits like “Day In, Day Out,” “Witchcraft,” “Lucky be a Lady” and “New York, New York.” There’ll also be a historical film clips honoring Sinatra’s rise to fame. Proceeds will benefit Maui Mediation Services. $25. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo of Frank Sinatra in the 1960 film Can-Can: 20th Century Fox/Wikimedia Commons

