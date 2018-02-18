Songs of C&K Hana Hou Concert at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

The annual Songs of C&K Hana Hou Concert will happen at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Saturday, Feb. 24. Henry Kapono returns to Maui to celebrate “A Lifetime Party of Friends” with Johnny Valentine, Alx Kawakami of Manoa DNA and Blayne Asing, the 2016 Most Promising Artist Na Hoku Hanohano Award winner. Here’s your chance to hear classic tunes like “We’re All Alone,” “Lifetime Party,” “Sailin” and “Gotta get Away.” $35-125. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org
Photo courtesy of MACC
